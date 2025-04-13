Musk, Bezos awarded billions in Space Force Contracts

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

United States Space Force doled out more than $13.7 billion in Department of Defense contracts to SpaceX, United Launch Alliance (ULA) and Blue Origin on April 4 as part of its National Security Space Launch Phase 3 Lane 2 program.

The contracts were awarded “to provide critical space support to meet national security objectives,” according to an online post by the Secretary of the Air Force Public Affairs.

Read: Valencia surprises Evans and Jones High School seniors with full-tuition scholarships

Elon Musk’s SpaceX brand landed $5.9 billion, while ULA secured $5.3 billion. Blue Origin, owned by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, will receive $2.4 billion. Efforts by Orlando Business Journal to reach each company for comment were unsuccessful.

Click here to read the full story on the Orlando Business Journal’s website.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.





©2025 Cox Media Group