Musk, Bezos awarded billions in Space Force Contracts

By WFTV.com News Staff and J.C. Carahan
Space X TITUSVILLE, FLORIDA - APRIL 11: People watch as the SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket lifts off from launch pad 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center on April 11, 2019 in Titusville, Florida. The rocket is carrying a communications satellite built by Lockheed Martin into orbit. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images) (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
United States Space Force doled out more than $13.7 billion in Department of Defense contracts to SpaceX, United Launch Alliance (ULA) and Blue Origin on April 4 as part of its National Security Space Launch Phase 3 Lane 2 program.

The contracts were awarded “to provide critical space support to meet national security objectives,” according to an online post by the Secretary of the Air Force Public Affairs.

Elon Musk’s SpaceX brand landed $5.9 billion, while ULA secured $5.3 billion. Blue Origin, owned by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, will receive $2.4 billion. Efforts by Orlando Business Journal to reach each company for comment were unsuccessful.

