Valencia surprises Evans and Jones High School seniors with full-tuition scholarships

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Valencia and Orange County schools decided to surprise the 2025 Senior Classes of both Maynard Evans and Jones High School on Wednesday.

Students would gather in their schools’ gymnasiums and be told they would be eligible for a life-changing opportunity.

All students in the graduating classes of 2025 would be eligible for full-tuition scholarships to Valencia College.

The opportunity was made possible by several donors participating in the program, including Lift Orlando.

You can see the announcement video below:

