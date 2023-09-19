This week: Food giveaways in Palm Coast and Deltona

ORLANDO, Fla. —



Residents in Flagler and Volusia counties will have a chance to pick up food items at no cost later this week.

Farm Share, a nonprofit that aims to help food-insecure residents in Florida, plans to distribute free, fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods in Palm Coast and Deltona.

On Thursday, organizers will join Inspiration of Hope Community Resources.

The Sept. 21 event begins at 11 a.m. and will be held at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church, located at:

75 Pine Lakes Parkway, Palm Coast, FL 32164

See the map below for event location:

On Friday, Sept, 22, Nitty Gritty True Talk Ministries, Inc. and Farm Share will team up for a food distribution event in Deltona.

It’s scheduled to get underway at 10 a.m. at Centro Internacional de la Familia de Deltona, located at:

2886 Elkcam Boulevard, Deltona, FL 327381

Farm Share event flyers Farm Share will visit Central Florida on Sept. 21 and Sept. 22. (Farm Share, Inc.)

See the map below for event location:

Farm Share reminds guests that both events will be drive-thru style only.

Attendees should arrive in a vehicle with a trunk or cargo bed.

Also, the food giveaways will be on a first-come, first-served basis and will operate until supplies run out.

Farm Share said it helps to fight hunger “by working hand-in-hand with local farmers to recover and redistribute produce that would otherwise be thrown away due to aesthetic imperfections.”

Farm Share also distributes food to communities throughout Florida, free of charge, through soup kitchens, food pantries, homeless shelters, churches, and senior centers.

To find a food pantry near you, click here.

