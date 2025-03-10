Thousands show support for breast cancer research during ‘More Than Pink Walk’

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. — An organization that supports breast cancer research is thanking the people of Central Florida who came to support it this weekend.

9 Family Connection was at Cranes Roost Park for Saturday’s “More Than Pink Walk.”

Channel 9 investigative reporter Shannon Butler co-hosted the event.

It raised money for Susan G. Komen, which offers critical support to breast cancer patients through its free helpline.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group