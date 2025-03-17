Thousands of teens flock to New Smyrna beach for spring break

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Crowds of people are on Volusia County’s coast for spring break. Eyewitness News went behind the scenes with the Volusia Sheriff’s Office to learn how deputies control the crowds and, more importantly, keep kids safe.

Sirens, lights, and announcements from law enforcement could be seen and heard across New Smyrna Beach as deputies worked to control the thousands of teenagers who were all in town for spring break

Some kids called the heavy law enforcement presence over the top. But deputies said that’s the point. Their goal is to make sure everyone gets home safe at the end of the day.

Preventing fights is a big part of the job, especially because, in past years, kids have been arrested for pulling guns on the crowds. Deputies also look for vapes, drugs, and underage drinking.

Because most public beaches in Volusia County are drivable, they try to keep people out of the traffic lanes, so they don’t get hit.

From what we witnessed on Monday, the behavior has been mild so far. But after crowds of teens took over Flagler Avenue in 2022 and vandalized businesses, no one is letting their guard down.

The heavy enforcement will continue for the next few weeks as more waves of spring break crowds make their way into town.

