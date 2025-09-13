Thrilling and dramatic endings in week 4 of Central Florida High School Football

ORLANDO, Fla. — Week No. 4 of Football Friday Night has come to a close.

In our Game of the Week, Edgewater beat Jones 20-17 on a game-winning field goal to stay perfect at 4-0.

The Tigers dropped to 2-2 with the loss.

Elsewhere, Boone beat West Orange 27-21 to improve to 4-0.

Dr. Phillips also handed Ocoee its first loss 29-22 on a game-winning touchdown with under a minute left.

