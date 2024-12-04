Local

Thursday: Land a job with Marion County Public Schools

By Gene Saladna, WFTV.com
Marion County Public Schools (WFTV)
MARION COUNTY, Fla. — Marion County Public Schools is hiring and you could be the perfect fit.

On Thursday, district officials will host the Winter Career Fair.

The Dec. 5 event will run from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Howard Academy Community Center in Ocala.

Organizers said the fair is ideal for recent college graduates and families wishing to relocate to Marion County in the new year.

Job openings include:

  • Teachers
  • Support staff
  • Marion Afterschool Program
  • Transportation
  • Food Services

Job candidates can expect on-site interviews and should arrive professionally dressed and with resumes in hand.

Howard Academy Community Center is located at 306 NW 7th Avenue in Ocala.

