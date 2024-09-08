Thursday: MCPS to hold first community meeting on school rezoning

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — Marion County Public Schools has announced two upcoming community meetings in relation to two new schools that are under construction.

Elementary schools “W” and “X” are being build in the southwest part of the county.

So officials plan to share rezoning information related to both schools.

School “W” will be located in the Marion Oaks community, south of CR-484.

School “X” is under construction in the Winding Oaks area, south of SR-200.

District officials said both public meetings will share the same information, including:

Attendance boundaries for the new schools

Rezoning plans

Curriculum programs

Transportation options

Artist renderings

Meeting dates, times and locations are as follows:

Thursday, Sept. 12 at 6 p.m.: Cafeteria of Sunrise Elementary School - 375 Marion Oaks Course, Ocala, Florida 34473

Monday, Sept. 16 at 6 p.m.: Cafeteria of Hammett Bowen Jr. Elementary School - 4397 SW 95 Street, Ocala, Florida 34476

Organizers said families and students can ask questions to MCPS staff during these informal meetings.

Both schools are slated to open in August 2025.

