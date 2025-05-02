Volusia County pediatric drowning simulations

, Fla. — First responders faced three pediatric drowning simulations, receiving high praise from a top surgeon at Orlando Health Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children, Central Florida’s only level one trauma center for children.

Responding agencies included Volusia County’s Beach Safety, Emergency Medical Services, and Coastal divisions, along with the Volusia Sheriff’s Office, Daytona Beach Shores Public Safety, the Ponce Inlet and Port Orange fire departments, Halifax Health Medical Center of Port Orange and the Orlando Health Air Care Team.

First responders participate in Pediatric Drowning Simulations Volusia County first responders were put to the test during pediatric drowning simulations. (County of Volusia/County of Volusia)

“We do these multiagency drills in many locations around Central Florida, but this was the first time we worked on the beach,” said Donald Plumley, M.D., pediatric trauma medical director for Arnold Palmer Hospital.

Physicians and staff from Arnold Palmer Hospital monitored each team’s progress as the “patient” was pulled from the ocean by Volusia County Beach Safety, treated on the beach, and transported to Halifax Health Medical Center in Port Orange.

Plumley continues, “Everyone did fantastic, and it was a great learning experience for all. This was an impressive, collaborative effort, and everybody did fantastic.”

After the scenario, the Arnold Palmer Hospital team debriefed the participants and shared insights to strengthen response efforts further.

