Tickets now on sale for Universal's year round horror experience

ORLANDO, Fla. — Universal has announced that tickets to its new year-round horror experience are now on sale.

The experience called Universal Horror Unleashed is a brand new experience being opened in Las Vegas.

The heads behind this project are also responsible for Universal’s Halloween Horror Nights seasonal events.

It will feature 4 themed areas inside a giant warehouse that are original stories crafted by Universal.

Guests will experience legendary Universal Studios monsters like Dracula, Frankenstein’s Monster, and The Creature of the Black Lagoon.

You can also experience every chilling demonic possession at Blumhouse’s The Exorcist: Believer to attempting to escape Leatherface and his deranged family in Texas Chainsaw Massacre, and Scarecrow: The Reaping, an original story that will take guests to a desiccated farmland filled with horrifying scarecrows bent on revenge.

The experience is planned to open on August 14, 2025, and ticket information can be found at UniversalHorrorUnleashed.com

You can see a preview of the bone-chilling experiences in the video below:

