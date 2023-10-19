Tickets on sale now: Dazzling Nights to return to Leu Gardens this holiday season

ORLANDO, Fla. — We’re still in the thick of spooky season, but some would say it’s never too early to start planning ahead for the holly jolly holidays.

Organizers said Dazzling Nights will return to Leu Gardens this holiday season.

The festive immersive experience will open on Nov. 24 and run through Jan. 6, 2024.

“Dazzling Nights is the Gardens newest holiday experience with fun for the whole family,” said Leu Gardens Executive Director Jennifer D’hollander. “We’re excited to host Dazzling Nights for our fourth year with over a million lights, new displays and returning favorites such as the Moroccan lanterns.”

Adult tickets start at $22, and tickets for children ages 3-13 start at $19. Children under 3 enter free, with no ticket required.

Tickets are on sale now. You can click here to reserve your spot.

