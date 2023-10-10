9 family-friendly Halloween events coming up in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Get your costumes ready. There may still be a few weeks until Halloween, but spooky season events are already ramping up.

Channel 9 compiled a list of nine family-friendly events coming up in Central Florida this month. You can see the full list below:

Fall and Halloween Happenings at ICON Park

Throughout spooky season, ICON Park is hosting event for the whole family.

From Oct. 26 to Oct. 31, guests can get:

A free ride on the Carousel on the Promenade for all costumed kids ages 12 and under.

50-percent-off tickets for The Wheel for the whole family with costumed kids ages 12 and under (up to five tickets).

The Haunted Halloween Light Show has already begun and will take place until Halloween night:

Sundays through Thursdays at 8:30 p.m.

Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Read: Fire scare: Halloween decorations that looked too real prompt 911 calls

Also at ICON Park, the Museum of Illusions will host Bark-O-Ween Bash: Spooktacular Puppy Pawty on Friday, Oct. 13 from 6 to 8 p.m. featuring dog-friendly treats, tons of adorable photo ops and a costume contest with a prize of $150 for the winning pup and their owner. Tickets are $29.99 and include admission for the owner and their pet.

On Oct. 28, the museum will also host Eerie Enchantments: A Haunting Halloween Soiree on Saturday, Oct. 28. The event will feature a cash bar, a costume contest with prizes, photo ops with Halloween-themed illusions and more spooky surprises.

Read: Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party returns this weekend

Candlelight Halloween concert series

Fever’s Candlelight concert series is expanding its Orlando programs and invites locals to discover themed melodies with special Halloween concerts this month.

The evenings will feature movie soundtracks including “The Addams Family,” “Beetlejuice,” “Ghostbusters,” “The Exorcist,” “Thriller” and more. The concerts are suitable for ages 8 and older. The concerts will be popping up across Orlando including at The Historic Little Amphitheater in Mead Garden, 1010 West, The Veranda in Thornton Park and The Abbey.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 9 Gatorland’s Gators, Ghosts and Goblins Halloween Event is back

See: Halloween Horror Nights returns to Universal Orlando

Happy Frights Haunting Nights at Leu Gardens

Happy Frights Haunting Nights offers two experiences by Memoir Agency and Creative City Project at Harry P. Leu Gardens. Happy Frights is a trick-or-treat journey through 12 immersive worlds for guests of all ages. Haunting Nights is an artful Halloween experience that promises to give you a few surprises throughout your adventure.

You can click here to buy tickets.

Read: Brevard Zoo hosting Halloween costume swap; here’s how to participate

Trunk or Treat in Daytona Beach

Daytona Beach is hosting its third annual Trunk or Treat starting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 31, at City Island Park at 113 Jackie Robinson Parkway in downtown Daytona Beach. From 6 to 8 p.m. kids can trick-or-treat around decorated vehicles and enjoy free games, face painting and a costume contest at 7 p.m. Costume contest categories are ages 0-3, 4-6, 7-9, 10-12 and 13-adult. Free parking is available adjacent to the park and behind the shops on Beach Street. For more information, call 386-671-8337.

Orlando Trunk or Treat

Come Trick or Treat at Wadeview Park! There will be trucks and other vehicles for children to see and get their photo taken with. The event is Oct. 28 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Read: Death Eaters will roam Universal Studios this Halloween season

Halloween on 13th Street in Sanford

Halloween on 13th Street will feature live entertainment, music, food and a trunk-or-treat for children from 6 to 10 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023. Live entertainment will include a skit and a dance performance. Hotdogs and drinks will also be provided. Neighborhood kids can enjoy free trick-or-treating, dinner and entertainment while staying close to home.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 33 Halloween Horror Nights Halloween Horror Nights has returned to Universal Orlando Resort. (Universal Orlando Resort/Universal Orlando Resort)

Apopka’s Halloween in the Park

The city of Apopka’s Halloween in the Park is a free family-friendly trick-or-treating event with kid activities, vendors and more. Kid activities include face painting, bounce houses, costume contests, photos with first responders and more. Prize ribbons will be given to the top-three best decorated/themed booths. The event is Oct. 28 and runs from 10 a.m. to noon at Kit Land Nelson Park.

Read: SeaWorld Orlando’s Spooktacular returns for another year of Halloween fun for the family

Central Florida Zoo’s Boo Bash

The Central Florida Zoo is hosting three weekends of not-so-scary fun including zoo decorations and animal enrichment, plus activities and a trick-or-treat station path, with candy provided by Publix. Costumes for children and families are encouraged, and all activities are included with Zoo admission.

This year’s event will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Oct. 14-15, Oct. 21-22, and Oct. 28-29. The last admission is at 3 p.m.

Read: Gatorland’s Gators, Ghosts and Goblins Halloween Event is back

Winter Park’s Halloween Trunk Fest

Enjoy an evening with family and friends trunk or treating in the parking lot of the Winter Park Community Center. Local businesses and organizations will decorate their vehicles and pass out candy to trick-or-treaters from 6 to 8 p.m. The event is free and open to all ages.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 16 SeaWorld Orlando’s Spooktacular returns for another year of Halloween fun for the family (SeaWorld Orlando/SeaWorld Orlando)

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group