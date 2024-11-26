Tijuana Flats celebrates restaurant’s comeback near Mall at Millenia

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Having closed April 19 when the restaurant chain filed for bankruptcy, the Tijuana Flats at 4693 Gardens Park Blvd. #101 near The Mall at Millenia reopened on Nov. 25.

James Greco, the company’s new CEO, said he was glad to see the location reopen given its longstanding history here.

“This store represents our deep roots in the community and the unwavering support of our loyal fans who have made this journey possible,” he said in a prepared statement.

Tijuana Flats has been trying new things as it seeks a sweet spot that entices guests back to its tables. Nixing pico de gallo, adding queso to dishes that didn’t include it before and taking fried shrimp off the menu, the company has tinkered with its formula in recent months. Once a go-to dining destination for students and families, the chain declined in recent years, with some customers blaming waning food quality, as seen in many online reviews.

