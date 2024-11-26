Sumter County Fire and EMS make a miraculous recovery

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. — Amid the chaos during Hurricane Helen, Denisha Platt came across a block in the road caused by a tree that had fallen, resulting in severe impact, life-threatening injuries, and a crew that miraculously recovered her.

“I never realized how important the care is that first responders give until my life was in jeopardy,” Denisha said, overcome with gratitude. “The first responders are so important, and the care they provide saves lives. I am so thankful for them. I feel like I’ve been given a second chance at life, especially because I can be there for my two young children. That’s the greatest gift of all.”

Trapped in her car during the fierce weather conditions made recovery efforts even more challenging, and Platts’s survival was uncertain. Sumter County Fire and EMS crews responded like a light in this dark situation. Their swift and coordinated efforts ensured Platt was stabilized and quickly transported to the hospital.

The following staff members were part of the rescue teams that worked tirelessly to save Denisha’s life:

• Battalion Chief Casey Stanberry

• Ladder 11: Lieutenant Scott Hess, Lieutenant Ducharme, Firefighter Marcel Adamo

• Squad 22: Lieutenant Brian Hoogewind, Firefighter Cody Gerard

• Engine 23: Lieutenant Nikki Miller, Firefighter Jacob Millim, Firefighter Zachary Davenport

• Rescue 6: Firefighter Benjamin Johnson, Firefighter Tyler Andriuk

Platt’s recovery was nothing short of miraculous. While in the hospital, doctors told her mother that Denisha would never walk again. But thanks to the quick actions of first responders, her strength, and the care she received, Denisha defied the odds. She was discharged from the hospital and, just in time for the holiday season, had the opportunity to reunite with the very first responders who had saved her life.

