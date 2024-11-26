2024 Atlantic Hurricane Season to end with 18 named storms, 3 hurricanes impacting Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — The 2024 Atlantic Hurricane Season officially comes to an end on Saturday.

▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

This year, there were 18 named storms, and 11 strengthened into hurricanes.

Three of those hurricanes directly impacted Florida.

Read: American Red Cross: Help people affected by Hurricanes Milton and Helene

“It only takes one hurricane to make it a busy season where you live,” said meteorologist Mark Wool with the National Weather Service. “So, we are not going to change the message. The message is, especially if you live here in Florida, you need to be prepared every hurricane season. Get those preparations done before things start getting active out there.”

Read: Federal officials issue warning over rise in fake hurricane help scams

Hurricanes Debby, Helene, and Milton have drawn more than 314,000 insurance claims by homeowners, with estimated losses at $5.3 billion.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.





©2024 Cox Media Group