Local

Tonight: SpaceX set to launch another rocket from Florida’s Space Coast

By Gene Saladna, WFTV.com
SpaceX set to launch Falcon 9 rocket launch Tuesday from Florida FILE IMAGE: SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket on launch pad
By Gene Saladna, WFTV.com

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Another Falcon 9 rocket will soon be lifting off from our Space Coast.

WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

SpaceX plans to launch the rocket Tuesday night with two dozen new Starlink satellites in tow.

The satellites will be deployed into low-Earth orbit to help expand the company’s global high-speed internet network.

SpaceX also just launched a rocket on Monday on a similar mission; shortly after 5 a.m., the Falcon 9 sent 23 Starlinks into orbit.

The Nov. 26 launch is scheduled for 10:05 p.m. from Kennedy Space Center.

READ: Brevard County bomb squad responds after device that looks like dynamite found at thrift store

When it happens, you can see it on Channel 9 and here on WFTV.com.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.


TOP STORIES FROM WFTV CHANNEL 9

©2024 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read