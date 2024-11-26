Tonight: SpaceX set to launch another rocket from Florida’s Space Coast

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Another Falcon 9 rocket will soon be lifting off from our Space Coast.

SpaceX plans to launch the rocket Tuesday night with two dozen new Starlink satellites in tow.

The satellites will be deployed into low-Earth orbit to help expand the company’s global high-speed internet network.

Targeting Tuesday, November 26 for a Falcon 9 launch of 24 @Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit from Florida → https://t.co/1cUZvhguC8 — SpaceX (@SpaceX) November 25, 2024

SpaceX also just launched a rocket on Monday on a similar mission; shortly after 5 a.m., the Falcon 9 sent 23 Starlinks into orbit.

The Nov. 26 launch is scheduled for 10:05 p.m. from Kennedy Space Center.

