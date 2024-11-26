Brevard County bomb squad responds after device that looks like dynamite found at thrift store

MERRITT ISLAND, Fla. — An organization in Brevard County is preparing to serve the community even after this scary scene.

The Brevard County bomb squad responded Monday to the Sharing Center.

The thrift store on Merritt Island is off North Courtenay Parkway.

The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office said someone found a suspicious device among the donations.

Deputies said it looked like some sticks of dynamite with a timer.

The sheriff’s office is now investigating what’s being considered a hoax device.

“You can give anybody a heart attack. This is not something you joke about. It’s just like school shootings. It’s just very sad what our world is coming to lately,” said shopper Jasmine Toney.

The Sharing Center reopened Monday afternoon after being closed for nearly three hours.

