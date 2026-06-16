TikTok accused of violating Florida’s online child protection law

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Florida Attorney General has filed a lawsuit against TikTok, accusing the social media company of violating Florida’s online child protection law and misleading parents about the safety of its application.

The complaint alleges that TikTok allows users younger than 14 to create accounts and fails to obtain parental consent for users ages 14 and 15.

The lawsuit specifically claims that TikTok’s practices bypass the state’s mandates designed to protect minors online.

These alleged violations include permitting children under age 14 to establish accounts on the platform without appropriate safeguards.

A spokesperson for TikTok stated that the app is designed with more than 50 safety and privacy settings for teens.

The spokesperson added that the company continues to update the platform in response to Florida law.

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