TikTok’s algorithm lures 13-year-olds to explicit content, report alleges

ORLANDO, Fla. — A recent report by Global Witness alleges that TikTok guides its younger users toward sexually explicit material via its search suggestions.

The report emphasizes that TikTok’s search suggestions were notably sexualized for users claiming to be 13 years old and using restricted mode.

TikTok responded to the report, emphasizing its commitment to user safety.

The findings from Global Witness come at a time when there is a broader push in the U.S. and other countries to protect children online.

Multiple governments are intensifying their oversight of social media platforms to guarantee safe spaces for younger users.

