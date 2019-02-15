Timber Springs Middle School evacuated after threat was found in restroom

ORLANDO, Fla. - Timber Springs Middle School was evacuated Friday morning after a threat was found in a restroom.
Students and employees had to wait outside at the football field for about an hour as law enforcement officers swept the school.
Related Headlines
Students were allowed to go back in around noon.
TRENDING NOW:
- Sheriff: Man who livestreamed shootout with deputies on Instagram shot 1st; bodycam video release
- Titusville parents accused of child neglect after allegedly starving baby, police say
- Trump to sign spending bill, declare national emergency
- VIDEO: Store clerk says missing Cocoa woman received strange call before her disappearance
Principal Eric Cantrell posted on Facebook that the threat was found written in a restroom. He did not specify what the message said.
“I want to assure you that we take these matters very seriously and the safety and security of our students and staff is always a top priority,” Cantrell said on the school Facebook page.
The school said all students and staff members are safe.
It's not clear if the school knows who wrote the threat.
This is a breaking story. Stay with WFTV.com and the WFTV News App, and watch Channel 9 Eyewitness News at noon for LIVE updates. Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}