‘Time to prepare’: 2025 Atlantic Hurricane Season starts this weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. — The 2025 Atlantic hurricane season officially begins this Sunday.

Experts are warning that this season could be one of the most active on record.

NOAA predicts up to 19 named storms, six to 10 hurricanes, and three to five major hurricanes.

National Hurricane Center predicts above-average 2025 Atlantic hurricane season

The above-average activity will be fueled by unusually warm ocean waters and other factors.

“This is one of the most concerning outlooks we’ve issued in years,” said NOAA’s Dr. Leila Ramirez.

Officials urge people to prepare now, especially if they live near the coast.

Florida residents should check emergency kits, finalize evacuation plans, and stay alert, even in the early season.

Last year brought nearly 20 named storms, and this year could bring even more.

WFTV meteorologists will present a 2025 hurricane special, “Eyewitness to History,” at 8 p.m. on Friday.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group