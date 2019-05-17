Timeline could reveal what led mother to fatally stab 11-year-old daughter, police say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Newly released police interviews with witnesses are helping in the investigation in a fatal stabbing of an 11-year-old girl.
Investigators said Rosa Alcides Rivera stabbed Aleyda Rivera 15 times March 10 before driving her to Winnie Palmer Hospital for Women and Babies in Orlando.
Related Headlines
Rosa told deputies she believed her daughter was having sex or being sexually assaulted and she had to "kill her to prevent that."
A woman working at Aleyda's school said they were concerned for the girl, but nothing rose to the level of someone needing to intervene.
In one body camera interview with Orlando police, a woman working at the front desk of Aleyda's school said Rosa came to the school in the middle of the day two days before Aleyda's death.
According to the employee, Rosa was pacing back and forth and repeatedly told the clerk, "just call my daughter," before leaving and returning two hours later.
The clerk claimed Aleyda seemed afraid of her mother and was crying.
Rosa left the school and took Aleyda to a family friend's house, where the friend told deputies that Rosa started punching Aleyda.
The morning Aleyda was stabbed to death, Rosa came back to the friend's house banging on the door. A woman said that Rosa claimed Aleyda was having sex with men and she needed to stop that from happening.
Rosa Rivera faces a charge of second-degree murder and another charge for attacking a corrections officer inside the Orange County Jail.
DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}