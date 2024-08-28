Tin Roof investor bids to buy Buca di Beppo amid Ch. 11 bankruptcy

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Among the Orlando-based restaurant chains currently in Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings — including Tijuana Flats and Red Lobster — Buca di Beppo appears next in line to close a deal with a new owner.

U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Stacey G. C. Jernigan of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Northern District of Texas on Aug. 26 approved Orlando restaurant chain Buca di Beppo’s bidding procedures and set a date for an auction — if one is needed.

Court documents show one of Buca di Beppo’s lenders, Houston-based Main Street Capital Corp. (NYSE: MAIN), is the stalking horse bidder looking to buy the chain.

