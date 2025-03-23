Tipping plummets in Central Florida as restaurant workers face 46% drop

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Tipping is down in Central Florida, with restaurant workers in the region averaging $5.69 in hourly tips.

That’s down 46% from January 2020, with the region being the worst in the among the 50 metros measured for gratuity, according to wage data from payroll company ADP.

But while tipping is low, the base wage in Orlando is high at $14 an hour. Base wages compensate for the weak tipping culture as the percent of income from tips is the lowest in the country at 29%....

