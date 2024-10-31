Titusville firefighters rescue injured dog hiding under home

TITUSVILLE, Fla. — An injured dog is recovering with its owners thanks to a rescue mission by the Titusville Fire Department.

The homeowner reported that their dog was injured and was hiding under the house for more than 24 hours.

When the dog wouldn’t come out, a firefighter went in after it.

It was a tight squeeze, but the Jack Russell Terrier is now safe and sound with its owners.

