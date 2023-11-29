Titusville Mall demolition underway

TITUSVILLE, Fla. — The Titusville Mall is coming down. Phase one of demolition began earlier this week.

The mall, built in the 1960s, will be replaced by a $235,000,000 mixed-use commercial and residential development called the Titusville Resort and Destination.

The demolition will clear the way to build a 153-room Cambria Hotel, 100 units of assisted living with memory care, three restaurants and a 240-unit apartment complex, with more to come.

Titusville Resort and Destination’s Jesse Wright told us, “There’s a transformation of these malls to become something more accustomed to today.”

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 4 Out with the old, in with the new, Titusville Mall demo begins.

