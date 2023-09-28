Titusville pharmacist pleads guilty to selling opioids without prescription, for no medical purpose

TITUSVILLE, Fla. — A well-known pharmacist in Titusville has pleaded guilty to distributing and dispensing controlled substances, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced Thursday.

▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

46-year-old Basil Itani was indicted back in June on six felony offenses. Five of the charges were dropped as a part of the plea agreement.

According to the agreement, Itani knowingly distributed controlled substances, including mixtures and substances containing oxycodone and methadone, on nine different occasions between Jan. 5 and May 24.

READ: Hurricane Ian’s impact still felt along Volusia County coastline

On each occasion, a confidential informant paid cash for bottles of pills without a prescription and with no legitimate medical purpose.

Titusville pharmacist pleads guilty to distributing opioids & benzodiazepines without a prescription. @DEAMIAMIDiv @TitusvillePD https://t.co/oEjjrWHvq0 — USAO Middle Florida (@USAO_MDFL) September 28, 2023

According to the agreement, the first controlled purchase took place on Jan. 5 when the informant entered the Itani Family Pharmacy on Garden Street after it was closed. Once they were alone, the informant gave Itani $600 in cash for two pill bottles with the labels torn off that were later confirmed to contain 100 methadone pills each.

READ: Police: Florida auto shop owner, angry customer shot each other to death

The controlled purchases continued in the same manner approximately every two weeks until March with the informant paying as much as $2,000 during some of the visits for bottles of controlled substances including oxycodone, methadone and Xanax without prescriptions.

According to the agreement, the informant “repeatedly” made comments directly to Itani about how well the drugs were selling.

READ: ‘Operation Traffic Stop 2′: Polk County human-trafficking sting nets 219 arrests

Itani was arrested at his pharmacy in June. He now faces a sentence of up to 20 years in federal prison.

A sentencing date has not been set.

Read the full plea agreement below:

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group