Titusville Police, FBI search for Titusville woman missing under “highly suspicious circumstances”

TITUSVILLE, Fla. — Titusville Police are asking the community for help in the case of a 72-year-old woman who is missing under “highly suspicious circumstances.”

Police said Jesse Kirk was reported missing by a friend around 9 AM on March 4th when she did not show up for her morning walk, which was highly unusual for her to miss.

Investigators later found Kirk’s burned car in a remote area of Christmas in Orange County near State Road 50.

Investigators said when they visited Kirk’s home in Titusville, they found 35-year-old David Armstrong Barber lurking in the area. According to police Barber had several new burns on him and appeared to be suspicious.

He was ultimately arrested for Loitering and Prowling in the area.

Detectives later discovered Barber is the estranged boyfriend of Kirk’s niece.

Channel 9 learned Kirk’s niece had reported Barber’s problematic behavior after their break-up multiple times.

A pending Criminal Case in Brevard County shows after their break-up, he was caught on a Ring doorbell camera trying to break into the couple’s old home.

Court documents show, in Orange County, Kirk’s niece asked a judge for an injunction to protect her from Barber’s alleged stalking.

That injunction hearing was scheduled for late March.

Channel 9 also reached out to an attorney for Kirk’s niece. He told Channel 9 that his client made multiple reports about Barber’s conduct and was fearful for her life.

That attorney told Channel 9 Kirk’s family is trying to process the latest developments in Jesse Kirk’s missing person case.

Eyewitness News also learned the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office and the FBI are assisting Titusville Police on the case.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Titusville Police and can remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward by calling CRIMELINE at 800-423-TIPS.

