TODAY: Land a job, free event tickets, at Amway Center hiring fair

ORLANDO, Fla. — Job seekers, listen up! Today you could land a job at Amway Center in Orlando.

Orlando Venues is holding another hiring event on Wednesday.

Organizers said prospective candidates will have the opportunity to land a part-time position catering to guests who attend Orlando Magic and Solar Bears games, concerts, and countless other events.

There are roles in guest services, security, food and beverage, cleaning, and parking.

The hiring event runs from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

And if you apply, you’ll get two free tickets to a future event.

Mark your calendar for July 19 🗓️ pic.twitter.com/ei0kG6qIWg — Downtown Orlando (@DWNTWN_ORLANDO) July 10, 2023

Amway Center is located at 400 W Church Street, Orlando, FL 32801.

If you can’t make it on July 19, Amway Center plans to hold another job fair on Aug. 16.

For more information, including details on parking, click here

