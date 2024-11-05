Today: Mosquito spraying begins in parts of Lake County

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Hurricane Milton may have brought high winds, heavy rain, and flooding to parts of Lake County, but it also brought something else — a surge in the mosquito population.

In an effort to reduce the number of mosquitoes, aerial spraying will begin Tuesday evening, Nov. 5, in Lake County.

The Lake County Division of Mosquito & Aquatic Plant Management said it is working with state agriculture officials to address the issue.

The aerial spraying will take place during the evenings between dusk and dawn, weather permitting, when officials said most residents are indoors.

They said that is also the time when mosquitos are most active.

The operation is expected to run nightly through the evening of Thursday, Nov. 7.

Lake County officials said residents may notice a low-flying aircraft spraying insecticides that are approved for mosquito control.

For more information about the aerial spraying, residents can contact the Lake County Division of Mosquito & Aquatic Plant Management at 352-253-4950 or send an email to cr_mosquitoaquaticplant@lakecountyfl.gov.

