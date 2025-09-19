TODAY: New school officially opens in Volusia County

DELAND, Fla. — Volusia County leaders will cut the ribbon on a new and improved school Friday morning.

Edith l. Starke Elementary School in DeLand will boast many upgraded features, including:

Media center

Administrative offices

Art and music classrooms

Bus and parent pick-up and drop-off driveways

A half-cent sales tax helped fund the cost to modernize the school, which can accommodate 650 students.

Volusia County Schools noted that Starke was one of only two Florida elementary schools during the 2024-25 school year to jump from a “D” to an “A” rating.

The school is also now home to the district’s first STEM + Arts Magnet program for Kindergarten through Grade 2.

Starke Elementary is located at 725 South Thompson Street in DeLand.

Friday’s celebration gets underway at 10:30 a.m.

