Today: Public invited to attend meeting for Pulse Memorial Advisory Committee

By Gene Saladna, WFTV.com
ORLANDO, FLORIDA - JUNE 21: A view of the Pulse Nightclub sign on June 21, 2016 in Orlando, Florida. The Orlando community continues to mourn the June 12 shooting at the Pulse nightclub in what is being called the worst mass shooting in American history, Omar Mir Seddique Mateen killed 49 people at the popular gay nightclub early last Sunday. Fifty-three people were wounded in the attack which authorities and community leaders are still trying to come to terms with. (Photo by Gerardo Mora/Getty Images)

Pulse nightclub FILE IMAGE: Pulse Nightclub sign in Orlando (Gerardo Mora/Getty Images)

ORLANDO, Fla. — The committee tasked with designing a permanent Pulse memorial is set to meet again on Thursday.

At Wednesday night’s meeting, the Pulse Memorial Advisory Committee discussed new ideas for what that space should include.

The goal is to submit a design to the City of Orlando by the end of the year.

Thursday’s meeting will be held at Orlando City Hall, in the Fairview Room, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

If you’d like to attend the meeting virtually, click here.

