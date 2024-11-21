Today: Public invited to attend meeting for Pulse Memorial Advisory Committee

ORLANDO, Fla. — The committee tasked with designing a permanent Pulse memorial is set to meet again on Thursday.

At Wednesday night’s meeting, the Pulse Memorial Advisory Committee discussed new ideas for what that space should include.

The goal is to submit a design to the City of Orlando by the end of the year.

Thursday’s meeting will be held at Orlando City Hall, in the Fairview Room, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

