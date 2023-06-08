TODAY: Section 8 Waiting List opens in Osceola County

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Osceola County is reopening its Section 8 housing Waiting List.

It’s the first time in three years that the county’s Housing and Community Services department will be accepting applications.

The Waiting List opens Thursday at 9 a.m.

Osceola County Section 8 Waiting List Osceola County Section 8 Waiting List opens on June 8. (Osceola County Government)

Officials said preliminary applications can only be accessed online.

READ: Crews clean up damage after severe storm, possible tornado in Brevard County

Residents can get on-site assistance on Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Osceola County Housing and Community Services, located at:

1392 E. Vine Street, Kissimmee, FL 34744

The department said it has the following applicant preferences:

Osceola County Resident: Must show at least six months’ proof of residency

Must show at least six months’ proof of residency Non-Elderly with Disabilities Adult: Any family that includes a person with disabilities who is at least 18 years old and not yet 62 years old.

Any family that includes a person with disabilities who is at least 18 years old and not yet 62 years old. Elderly: A family whose head, spouse, or sole member is an elderly person (62 years of age and older)

The county said about 300 preliminary applications will be selected through a random lottery and reviewed.

READ: Shannen Doherty gives health update, says cancer has spread to her brain

The deadline to submit an application is Saturday, June 10 at 11:59 p.m.

To learn more about the Section 8 Waiting List, click here.

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group