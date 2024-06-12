Today: SpaceX aims to launch Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — SpaceX is planning to launch a Falcon 9 rocket from Florida’s Space Coast on Wednesday.
It will carry 22 new Starlink satellites into orbit for the company’s high-speed internet network.
SpaceX is targeting a 5:20 p.m. liftoff from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.
Following the launch, the rocket’s first stage booster will land on “Just Read the Instructions,” a droneship stationed in the Atlantic Ocean.
Wednesday’s rainy forecast could play a factor in delaying the mission.
At last report, officials indicated weather conditions were only 5% favorable for launch.
Targeting Wednesday, June 12 for a Falcon 9 launch of 22 @Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit from Florida → https://t.co/bJFjLCiTbK— SpaceX (@SpaceX) June 11, 2024
