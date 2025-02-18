TODAY: SpaceX set to launch Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — SpaceX is getting ready for its next launch from Florida’s Space Coast.

The company plans to use its Falcon 9 rocket Tuesday evening to deploy more Starlink satellites into orbit.

And for the first time ever, the rocket’s booster will aim for landing on a droneship positioned just off the coast of The Bahamas.

“There is the possibility that residents of and visitors to The Bahamas may hear one or more sonic booms during the landing, but what may be experienced will depend on weather and other conditions,” SpaceX announced on its website.

Liftoff is scheduled for 6:15 p.m. Tuesday from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

