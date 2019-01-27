  • Toddler shot in south Orlando drive-by, deputies say

    By: Chip Skambis

    Updated:

    ORLANDO, Fla. - A 2-year-old boy was shot during a drive-by shooting in south Orlando on Saturday night, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office. 

    The shooting occurred shortly after 8:30 p.m. along the 1200 block of 23rd Street near South Orange Blossom Trail. 

    Related Headlines

    The toddler was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. 

    The investigation is still active.

    No further details are available at this time. 

     

    DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps

    Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live

    Watch Live: Doppler 9 HD 

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories