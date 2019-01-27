Toddler shot in south Orlando drive-by, deputies say

ORLANDO, Fla. - A 2-year-old boy was shot during a drive-by shooting in south Orlando on Saturday night, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.
The shooting occurred shortly after 8:30 p.m. along the 1200 block of 23rd Street near South Orange Blossom Trail.
The toddler was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.
The investigation is still active.
No further details are available at this time.
