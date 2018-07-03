0 Tonight's the night: 9 Facts about Red, Hot & Boom 2018

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. - Central Florida gets its annual pre-Fourth of July spectacle Tuesday night as Altamonte Springs hosts its Red, Hot & Boom fireworks show.

The annual event celebrates America's independence a day early with live music, food and Central Florida's biggest fireworks show.

Whether it’s a tradition for your friends and family, or you’re going for the first time, here are 9 facts that will help you get ready for the big event:

Where to go and when:

The event goes from 4 to 11 p.m. at Cranes Roost Park in Altamonte Springs. If you’re coming from I-4, it’s Exit 92 (SR-436).

Who’s performing this year?

The live music lineup for this year is Echosmith, local "American Idol" contestant Alyssa Raghu, Lauv, Logan Henderson, MAX, In Real Life, and Jack & Jack.

Ooo, ahh: When are the fireworks?

The fireworks are scheduled to begin at 9:30 p.m. The show’s choreographed music is simulcast by XL 106.7 FM.

What if it rains?

Organizers say the live music and pre-fireworks festivities will happen rain or shine. The actual fireworks show is weather permitting. Channel 9 certified meteorologist Brian Shields said we should be dry by 9:30 p.m. If there’s an afternoon downpour, organizers will make announcements over the speakers, post messages on display boards and send tweets.

Will it be crowded?

Most likely. Last year, more than 160,000 people watched the fireworks show.

Where do I park?

Organizers say event parking is available at the Altamonte Mall and surrounding areas. Surrounding streets were already closed off by 5:30 a.m. Tuesday, so give yourself extra time to deal with traffic.

There will also be several streets and intersections closed after the fireworks. Read Altamonte Springs' complete street closure plan.

What are organizers doing to keep people safe?

“We care about the people attending the event. Our families are attending the event. So we want to make sure everyone is safe,” said Altamonte Springs police spokesperson Evelyn Estevez. Police didn’t give specifics about security techniques behind the scenes, but plan on security checks going into the event.

Last year, one person was arrested for battery and four people others for trespassing. Firefighters also treated seven people for medical issues – some because of heat.

If there’s an emergency, guests have a new tipline they can contact. Organizers have also placed numbers on top of every light pole, which will help first responders find you faster during an emergency.

What you can and can’t bring:

These are allowed in the park:

Pop-up tents and canopies with no sides. Must be smaller than 10 feet by 10 feet.

Blankets and tarps smaller than 10 feet by 10 feet.

Folding and beach chairs.

Soft-sided personal coolers (must not be on wheels)

Leave these things at home:

Drones

Alcohol

Glass containers

Pets

Coolers with wheels

Coolers larger than 2 feet by 2 feet.

Weapons, sharp objects or fireworks

No grilling, propane tanks or open flames.

Why is this 4th of July celebration on the 3rd?

The consensus is that the party is a day early so it won’t compete with other big local events on the 4th, like Orange County’s big celebration at Lake Eola Park.

