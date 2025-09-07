Tornado uproots tree, damages home in Palm Bay

PALM BAY, Fla. — The National Weather Service reported that a brief EF-0 tornado had touched down near Airoso Rd. SE and Emerson Dr. in Palm Bay at approximately 2:30 p.m., causing minor structural and vegetative damage.

The tornado, with peak wind gusts of 65 mph, uprooted a small oak tree and damaged a home, including a fence, shed, and roof shingles.

The damage was highly localized, indicating the tornado was on the ground for only a short time.

Witnesses in the area shared photos of the damage, which included an uprooted oak tree and damage to a home.

The home sustained damage to its fence, shed, and some shingles were removed from the roof.

The NWS’s KMLB radar confirmed the presence of the brief tornado, which was classified as an EF-0 due to its wind speeds.

