Tortugas Florida Kitchen & Bar hosts fundraiser for first responders

FLAGLER BEACH, Fla. — A Flagler Beach restaurant is turning its anniversary celebration into a fundraiser for local first responders.

Tortugas Florida Kitchen & Bar will host “Ignite the Night” on Saturday, July 18, in partnership with the nonprofit Flagler Strong.

The community event and fundraising concert will support the Flagler Beach Fire Department and Ocean Rescue teams.

The event also marks the 10th anniversary of Tortugas Florida Kitchen & Bar and will include a celebration for a cause in honor of owner Scott Fox’s 50th birthday.

“For 10 years, Flagler Beach has supported Tortugas, and we wanted our anniversary to be about giving back to the people who protect this community every single day,” Fox said. “We’re bringing in phenomenal music, celebrating a decade of memories, and raising vital funds for our local fire and ocean rescue heroes.”

The event will feature live music, silent and live auctions and other ways for attendees to donate.

The musical lineup includes U2 tribute act U2-2U as the headliner, along with Michael Constantino, Sober Cafe and The Greentree Brothers.

The event will run from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. in the parking lot of Tortugas Florida Kitchen & Bar, located at 608 S. Oceanshore Blvd. in Flagler Beach.

Admission is free and open to all ages, but donations are encouraged.

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