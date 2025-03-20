Tourist tax money sought for potential Jacksonville Jaguars games in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Florida Citrus Sports will present its plans for Camping World Stadium to serve as temporary host site for the Jacksonville Jaguars to an Orange County sports incentive board.

Steve Hogan, president and CEO of the organization, will go before Orange County’s Tourist Development Tax Sports Incentive Committee on March 24 tied to a funding request.

This comes as Gainesville’s Ben Hill Griffin Stadium and Orlando are the two options being considered for where the Jaguars will play home games in 2027. Jacksonville’s EverBank Stadium will be going through a $1.4 billion renovation which will be completed in 2028.

