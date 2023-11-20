Tow to Go: AAA will help impaired drivers get home safely this Thanksgiving

ORLANDO, Fla. — More than 49 million Americans have plans for a Thanksgiving road trip, according to AAA.

As the U.S. is poised to see its third-busiest Thanksgiving on record, the auto giant is once again working to keep area roads safer this holiday season.

AAA knows that cocktails and travel can be a recipe for disaster.

So, the auto club will bring back its “Tow to Go” service from Nov. 22-27.

The program was created to provide safe transportation for impaired drivers and their cars.

The service works by dispatching a tow truck driver to meet up with a person who is unfit to operate their vehicle.

The tow truck then transports the impaired driver and his or her car to a safe location within a 10-mile radius of the pickup spot.

The service is free, but AAA asks that it be used only as a backup plan.

“Tow to Go serves as that last line of defense in keeping impaired drivers off the road,” AAA’s Mark Jenkins said.

“If you plan to consume alcohol or drugs this weekend, make plans for a safe ride home first. If your plans fall through, you can call AAA and we’ll get you to a safe place.”

Here’s the number to call: (855) 2-TOW-2-GO or (855) 286-9246

AAA said, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, more than 830 people died in crashes involving a drunk driver during Thanksgiving holiday weekends between 2017 to 2021.

Program details:

Starts Wednesday, Nov. 22 at 6 p.m.

Ends Monday, Nov. 27 at 6 a.m.

Free and available to both AAA members and non-members.

Confidential ride for one person and their vehicle to a safe location within a 10-mile radius.

