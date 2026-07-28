Toxic blue-green algae detected near Lake Marian pavilion

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Department of Health in Osceola County has issued a health alert after harmful blue-green algae toxins were detected near the pavilion at Lake Marian.

The alert is based on a water sample collected July 23. Health officials are urging residents and visitors to use caution in and around the lake.

People should not drink, swim, wade, use personal watercraft or come into contact with water where a visible bloom is present. Anyone exposed to algae or discolored or foul-smelling water should wash their skin and clothing with soap and water.

Pets and livestock should also be kept away from the water. Blue-green algae toxins can harm people, animals and aquatic ecosystems. Children, older adults and people with weakened immune systems may be at risk even at low concentrations.

Health officials said contaminated lake water should not be used for cooking or cleaning dishes. Boiling the water will not remove the toxins.

Fillets from healthy fish caught in affected freshwater lakes may be eaten if they are rinsed with tap or bottled water and cooked thoroughly. People should discard the fish’s internal organs and avoid eating shellfish from affected water.

Current sampling information is available through Florida’s water quality dashboard.

Anyone experiencing symptoms after exposure can contact the Florida Poison Information Center at 800-222-1222. Suspected algae blooms can be reported to the Florida Department of Environmental Protection at 855-305-3903.

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