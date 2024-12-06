Toys for Tots hosts ‘Drive-up, Drop-off’ toy drive Friday in downtown Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — Folks around Central Florida are being encouraged to help support local children on Friday.

Channel 9 is partnering with the United States Marine Corps Reserve to support a special toy drive for Toys for Tots.

There will be a “Drive-up, Drop-off” toy drive Friday at the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts in downtown Orlando.

For over 25 years, Channel 9 has partnered with the United States Marine Corps for its annual “Toys for Tots” toy drive.

This year, the need is even greater as an estimated more than 200,000 children in the Central Florida area will benefit from this program.

