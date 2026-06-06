Tractor Supply launches pet food sweepstakes, raises funds for animal shelters

Pet owners have a chance to win a year’s supply of pet food while helping support animal shelters as hurricane season begins.

Through June 7, Tractor Supply has partnered with Purina Pro Plan and Petfinder to offer a sweepstakes that will award one winner a year’s supply of Purina Pro Plan pet food.

Interested individuals can access the offer via Petfinder or by downloading and registering through the myPurina app to receive a $5 coupon for Purina Pro Plan products at Tractor Supply.

The promotion supports Tractor Supply’s Relief for Rescues Fund, aiding animal shelters affected by disasters. Established in 2023 by Tractor Supply and Miranda Lambert’s MuttNation Foundation.

Tractor Supply reports that over the past three years, they have distributed more than $1.6 million to support shelters and rescue organizations impacted by hurricanes, floods, wildfires, tornadoes, and other disasters.

Customers can contribute to the Relief for Rescues Fund by donating at checkout either in Tractor Supply stores or online until June 7.

More information about the sweepstakes and the Relief for Rescues Fund is available through Tractor Supply and Petfinder.

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