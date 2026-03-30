Traffic alert: Brazil vs. Croatia match to cause heavy congestion in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — Brazil and Croatia are set to face off in an international match on Tuesday, March 31, at Camping World Stadium in Orlando. The game will start at 8 p.m.

The game is part of the “Road to 26” series, which features top-ranked teams preparing for the 2026 World Cup. The event is expected to attract large crowds to the Orlando area.

Expect heavy traffic near the stadium throughout the afternoon, with road closures beginning at 3:30 p.m. to accommodate the event.

Stadium officials have announced that parking at the venue will be limited for the match. Fans are urged to park downtown Orlando and take advantage of a free shuttle to get to the stadium.

The upcoming match is a rematch of the 2022 World Cup quarterfinals held in Qatar. On December 9, 2022, Croatia defeated Brazil following a 1-1 draw.

Croatia won the match 4-2 on penalties after Bruno Petković scored a late equalizer in extra time.

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