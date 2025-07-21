Traffic lights malfunction at major Eustis intersections

EUSTIS, Fla. — The Eustis Police Department said traffic lights are currently out at two major intersections.

The intersections affected are Bay Street & Orange Avenue and Orange Avenue and East County Road 44, where the lights are out due to a malfunction.

Drivers are advised to treat these intersections as 4-way stops until the issue is resolved.

Traffic Operations has been notified and is working to resolve the issue.

