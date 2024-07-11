Traffic safety improvements underway at Port Orange schools

PORT ORANGE, Fla. — Safety improvements are underway at all schools in the city of Port Orange.

The changes come two months after a fourth-grade student was hit and killed in a crosswalk outside Sugar Mill Elementary School.

The city is first making upgrades to its elementary schools and will move to middle and high schools.

Some sidewalks are being extended and new signs installed. There will also be more boots on the ground across all campuses thanks to two additional community service officers, bringing the city’s total to six.

“The CSO is concentrating on traffic, the crossing guard will be working to concentrate on pedestrians and they’ll be working together to make sure it’s a safer environment,” said Port Orange Mayor Don Burnett.

There are also more long-term changes in the works like traffic and pedestrian studies.

At Sugar Mill, a new right turn lane will eventually be installed which will allow cars to stack off Charles Street while waiting in pick-up and drop-off lines .

New speed bumps have also been installed, and trees have been cleared to increase visibility.

