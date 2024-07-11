Walt Disney World shares preview of reimagined ‘Country Bear Musical Jamboree’

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — A time-honored tradition is returning to Walt Disney World next week.

It’s one of the last attractions that were originally organized by Walt Disney himself.

Cast members are gearing up for the “Country Bear Musical Jamboree.”

The event pays tribute to the Opry-style shows of Nashville.

The reimagined show will feature new music ranging from bluegrass to more modern pop-country.

Most of the lyrics feature inspirational messages, and those involved hope the entertainment also makes a positive impact.

“I really hope that families and especially young-ins that come in here are encouraged to try everything and chase their biggest dreams,” said voice actor Emily Ann Roberts.

The show starts next Wednesday at the Magic Kingdom.

