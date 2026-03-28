Tragic collision in Orange County leaves 2 dead, house damaged

, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a crash involving a speeding car that crashed into a house and caught fire at the intersection of South Hawthorne Avenue and West Ella J. Gilmore Street.

According to FHP, a 2008 Honda Civic was traveling southbound on S Hawthorne Avenue above the posted speed limit when the driver lost control. The vehicle ran off the right side of the roadway, struck a utility pole, then rotated and collided with the house.

The force of the collision caused the Civic to overturn and catch fire. The blaze spread to the house at the intersection, but the two occupants inside at the time were not injured. Following the impact, emergency responders pronounced both the driver and the passenger of the vehicle dead at the scene.

The Florida Highway Patrol is continuing to investigate the crash.

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