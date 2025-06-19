Train derailment blocks traffic in Ocala

OCALA, Fla. — The Ocala Police Department said a derailed train is blocking traffic.

Officials said the train partially derailed in the 500 block of Northwest 10th Street.

OPD said the road may be blocked for several hours.

Police said there were no reports of injuries or damage.

All east and westbound traffic lanes on Northwest 10th Street from Highway 441 to Northeast 8th Avenue are currently blocked.

Officials are advising residents to use alternative routes.

